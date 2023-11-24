AXQ Capital LP Makes New $360,000 Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 409,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,354. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,605,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares in the company, valued at $54,605,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

