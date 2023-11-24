AXQ Capital LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,752. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.