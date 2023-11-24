AXQ Capital LP Makes New $457,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 667,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,373. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

