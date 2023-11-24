AXQ Capital LP Makes New $519,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.66. 150,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

