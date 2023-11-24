AXQ Capital LP Makes New $706,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,608. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.