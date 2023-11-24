AXQ Capital LP Makes New $829,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $728.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $653.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.