AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

