AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.92 and a one year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.