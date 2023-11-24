AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $112.95.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

