AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 229,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

