AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $542.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

