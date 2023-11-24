AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.13. 52,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.