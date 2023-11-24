AXQ Capital LP Purchases 3,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 2,703,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,164 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.