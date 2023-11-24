AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 15,500 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 723,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,928. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

