AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,300 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. CDW makes up approximately 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CDW by 94.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.61. 97,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.45. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

