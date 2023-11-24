AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,900 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,282. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

