AXQ Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 567,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.