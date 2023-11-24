AXQ Capital LP Sells 1,702 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.46. 86,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,678. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.