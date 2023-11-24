AXQ Capital LP Sells 3,100 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PFG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 183,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,221. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

