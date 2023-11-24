AXQ Capital LP Sells 55,353 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,353 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 17,823,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,165,867. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

