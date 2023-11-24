AXQ Capital LP Sells 6,900 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Centene by 161.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

CNC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $74.03. 252,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.