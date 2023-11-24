AXQ Capital LP Takes $369,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,724,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $778,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 219,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

TAP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

