AXQ Capital LP Takes $481,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,623,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,036,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 85,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.92. 40,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

