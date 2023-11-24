AXQ Capital LP Takes $530,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. BWX Technologies makes up 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $79.42.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

