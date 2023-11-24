AXQ Capital LP Takes $564,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Medtronic accounts for 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $78.65. 2,081,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

