AXQ Capital LP Takes $574,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $489.88. 360,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

