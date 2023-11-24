AXQ Capital LP Takes $665,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 163.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 531,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,566,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.