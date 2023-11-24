AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,786 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,664 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,591,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135,834. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

