AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Markel Group makes up about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,280. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,421.27. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

