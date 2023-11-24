AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.36. 223,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

