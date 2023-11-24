AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 757,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

