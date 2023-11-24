AXQ Capital LP Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

