B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 102,188 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,188 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. 8,279,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,736,887. The firm has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

