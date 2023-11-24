B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 112 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.92. 427,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

