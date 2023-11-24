B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,840 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $93,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $728.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

