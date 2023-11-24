B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,538.72. The stock had a trading volume of 186,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,375. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,549.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,305.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.