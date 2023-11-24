B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.60. 276,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,309. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.89.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

