B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.39. The stock had a trading volume of 163,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,448. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.59 and a 200 day moving average of $383.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.