B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 490,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

