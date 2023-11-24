B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 15,258 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 850,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

