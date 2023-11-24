B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 18,800 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $183,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.46. 334,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.