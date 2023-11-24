B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 20,954 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.19. 471,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,142. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

