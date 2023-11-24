B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,510,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL remained flat at $77.28 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

