B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,026 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.00. The company had a trading volume of 592,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,900. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.