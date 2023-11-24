B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,981,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,483,000 after purchasing an additional 502,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,793,000 after purchasing an additional 585,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.09. 327,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,593. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

