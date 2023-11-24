B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $248.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average of $253.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.