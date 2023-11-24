B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 971,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,268. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

