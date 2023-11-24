B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $18.58 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1,719.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,607 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.89. 207,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,972. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average of $202.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

