B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $25.06 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,877,921. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

