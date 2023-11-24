B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $66.54 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $970.56. 525,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

